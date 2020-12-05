Menu
Brad Baham
1962 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1962
DIED
November 4, 2020
ABOUT
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Brad Baham's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sibille Funeral Home Inc in Port Barre, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brad in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sibille Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Sibille Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Sibille Funeral Home
402 Saizan Avenue, Port Barre, Louisiana 70577
Nov
6
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Sibille Funeral Home
402 Saizan Avenue, Port Barre, Louisiana 70577
Nov
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Sibille Funeral Home
402 Saizan Avenue, Port Barre, Louisiana 70577
Nov
7
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
403 Saizan Avenue, Port Barre, Louisiana 70577
Funeral services provided by:
Sibille Funeral Home Inc
