Brad Bate was born on May 30th 1953 in Ogden Utah to George (Dean) and Fae Bate and departed this life on July 24th 2020 (67 years old).
After high school he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany along with Fort Leonard Wood as my dad called it (Fort Lost In The Woods). He married Christina (Nalder) in 1977. They had a son Michael Bate and they later divorced.
He was currently working at Hill Air Force Base. He loved the outdoors fishing, camping, shooting, skiing. He helped take care of both his elderly parents at the end of their lives. He loved HAM radios, and working on anything to do with computers. He was always helping family and friends with their computers. He was sarcastic, funny, quick witted, and stubborn. He always offered to help neighbor's on projects. A lover of animals all of his life. He had been fighting Cancer for almost 2 years and lost his battle on July 24th 2020.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Dean and Fae Bate.
He is survived by: Son Michael (Amber) Bate, Grandchildren Jaydon, Braxton, & Dakota. Siblings Leslie (Gus) Peterson, Brent Bate, Shawnree Edwards, and Bart Bate.
In lieu of flowers & gifts the family requests that money donations be made to help with any funeral, home and final wishes expenses via our family Venmo or directly to the family, if needed you can also mail these to FPA P.O. Box 963 Bountiful, UT 84011-0963
