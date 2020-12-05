Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brad Lawless
1975 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1975
DIED
October 29, 2020
Brad Lawless's passing at the age of 45 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spurlin Funeral Home in Stanford, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brad in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spurlin Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Spurlin Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Spurlin Funeral Home Stanford
411 West Main Street, Stanford, Kentucky 40484
Nov
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Spurlin Funeral Home Stanford
411 West Main Street, Stanford, Kentucky 40484
Funeral services provided by:
Spurlin Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.