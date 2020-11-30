Menu
Brad Stewart
1966 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1966
DIED
November 29, 2020
Brad Stewart's passing at the age of 54 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blackburn Vernal Mortuary in Vernal, UT .

Published by Blackburn Vernal Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
To one of my best friends in the world I will miss you. I think of you often the fun we had the hunting trips we´ve shared the rough times we have been though together so many years ago. I will miss you, go in piece my friend.
Scott Crosby
November 30, 2020