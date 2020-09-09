Brad Lee, age 61, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born to Doris Tripp and Dean Street Lee on December 6, 1958 in Ogden, Utah.



He grew up in Layton, Utah and graduated from Layton High School.



He married his eternal sweetheart and companion, Karen Brown, on December 3, 1980 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.



Brad worked for the Davis County Sheriff's Ambulance, Davis County Animal Control, Lagoon Amusement Park in security and was an Assistant Fire Chief at the Kaysville Fire Department. He made many cherished friends wherever he worked.



Brad is survived by his brothers and sisters, Mike (Cathy) Lee, Marsha Shaffer, Steven Lee, Patti (Steve Rollins), Carolyn (Bill) Olsen, in-laws and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Karen, his parents, niece Amy Lee and his precious fur babies Amber, Sadie and Lady who were literally his children.



The family wishes to thank the Drs and nurses at Davis North Hospital and Everest Hospice for their kindness during this most difficult time. A special thank you to nurse Kim for her kindness, for the special care of Brad and taking care of our needs while we were there.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.