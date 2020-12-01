Bradford Powns's passing at the age of 66 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christopher King's Funeral Home in Chester, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bradford in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christopher King's Funeral Home website.
Published by Christopher King’s Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
