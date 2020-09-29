Bradley Kent Firkins tipped his hat to this physical world as he passed peacefully at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah on September 22, 2020, after a lifelong struggle with many health issues.

Brad was a native resident of Burley, Idaho. Although he had many exciting adventures all over the world, Burley was always his home.

Born on September 20, 1971 as the first child to Karla Firkins and Douglas Firkins. He was a cowboy from day one. Spending his childhood years playing Cowboy games with his younger brother and neighborhood friends. Always with a toy pistol at his hip and a rope to tie someone to a tree.

As Brad got older he kept his love for all things western. While he was a teenager, Brad got his first and favorite 4 legged companion, a beautiful horse named Champagne. He participated in High School Rodeo while he attended Burley High School and truly learned to rope and ride. He would spend hours on end practicing roping anything he could: dummy calves, tree stumps, unsuspecting neighbor kids, and his little sister.

Brad attended an Auctioneer School in Billings, Montana and often could be heard rambling off words and numbers at the speed of light.

On a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he was able to serve in Durban, South Africa and then later transferred to Oregon. He continued to serve many callings in the church for the remainder of his life.

He spent many years working different jobs, trying to find his niche, when he found himself a job in New Zealand. He jumped at the chance to explore more of the world and went off on another adventure.

Later coming home to take care of family, he soon became a father. His two children, Clayton and Caitlyn were his whole world.

Preceded in death by his father- Douglas Firkins, his maternal grandparents- Varian and Marjorie Worwood, paternal grandparents- Orville and Forestine Firkins, and one nephew-Kelly Scott Rucker.

He leaves behind, his two loving children- Clayton and Caitlyn Firkins of Burley, ID, his mother- Karla Firkins of Burley, ID, one brother-Spencer (Jill) Firkins of West Jordan, Ut, and one sister- Kari Rasmussen of Burley, ID, as well as several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends he held dear to his heart.

Although he will be missed greatly, may we all take comfort that his struggle and pain is no more.

"Oh the last goodbye is the hardest one to say, this is where the Cowboy rides away". So long, Cowboy.

Funeral Services to be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 3rd at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 515 E 16th in Burley, Idaho. Friends and family may call from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to service.

