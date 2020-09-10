Bradley (Brad) Ray Fletcher passed away at his home on September 4th, 2020 at the age of 63.

Brad is survived by his Son Bart Fletcher and Daughter In Law Carrie Fletcher (Jones), Brother

Mike (Roberta) Fletcher and Grandchildren Austin (Kierstin) and Gavin Earley. He is preceded

in death by his Wife Kathy Anderson Fletcher, Mother Lucille Smith Fletcher, Father Harry

Gregory Fletcher and Brother Greg Fletcher.

Brad was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 29th 1956. He graduated from Viewmont

High School in 1975. He married the love of his life Kathy on April 21, 1978. On May 10th, 1980

he welcomed his only son Bart, who was his pride and joy.

Brad over time adopted many other sons and daughters, Kevin Earley (Amber), Jared Bair

(Kathleen), Shon Stevenson (Caitlin), Jeremy Quinn (Brittney), Calli Wellard, Diana Luton, Jerry,

Rhoda, Nathaniel, Jaylenath, Natalia, Charmayne, Cody, Amber And Amanda (Kelley) Jensen

Brad worked for many years for Fashion Tech, he truly loved working with the public and

customer service. He was a member of the Bountiful Jaycees for many years, specializing with

the sports program.

He spent his free time golfing at the Lakeside golf course with the Men's Association. Brad

was able to hit 3 hole-in-ones on that golf course and his son Bart can attest to it. He also had a

passion for University of Utah Football and as a teenager worked selling programs during the

home games.

Our family would like to send a special Thank You to Sid and Carol Hendricks for all the care

and love they showed to Brad in the years preceding his death. Brad & Chelle Jensen, Bev &

Greg Jones and Lynn & Debbie Martineau for their love and support and all the assistance they

have given during this time. We also would like to thank Davis County Senior Services for the

care they provided to Brad as well.

A Memorial will be held in Brad's Honor on Sunday, September 13th, 2020 From 6 to 8 pm at

Aaron's Mortuary in Clearfield,. 1050 S State Street, Clearfield UT, 84015. The Interment will be

held on Brad and Kathy's Anniversary April 21, 2021 at the Centerville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be accepted to assist with Interment expenses.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Aaron's Mortuary & Crematory from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.