Bradley Russell Godfrey
1956 - 2020
July 5, 1956
July 13, 2020
Army
Clearfield High School
Bradley Russell Godfrey, 64, passed away on July 13, 2020. He was the beloved son of Russell Godfrey and Shirley Earl. He was born in Ogden, Utah on July 5, 1956.

He grew up in Sunset, Utah, having many friends from childhood still staying close to him through the years. Brad served his Country in the Army from 1975 to 1978, stationed in Germany. Brad graduated from Clearfield High School.

So many people and co-workers loved Brad. He worked for Iomega for many years, then five years at L-3 Communications in Salt Lake City until his illness.

He had a wonderful sense of humor, loved the Oakland Raiders and old Rock and Roll bands.

He loved the Beatles, collecting all their CD's and many of their first albums. He had pictures and memorabilia throughout his home in Roy.

Brad is survived by his mother, Shirley Earl, many aunts and uncles, and two special friends, Randy Martinez and Lollie. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Godfrey and brother, Christopher Godfrey.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
