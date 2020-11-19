Menu
Brady Key
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1947
DIED
November 15, 2020
Brady Key's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Butler Funeral Home in Detroit, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Butler Funeral Home website.

Published by Butler Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butler Funeral Home
12140 Morang Dr, Detroit, Michigan 48224
Nov
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Revelation Church of Holiness
8654 Mack, Detroit, Michigan 48214
Nov
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Revelation Church of Holiness
8654 Mack, Detroit, Michigan 48214
Funeral services provided by:
Butler Funeral Home
