Brandon Johnson's passing at the age of 39 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crews Funeral Home Inc in Apache, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brandon in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Crews Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Crews Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
