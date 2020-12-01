Menu
Brandon Sheppard
1978 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1978
DIED
November 24, 2020
Brandon Sheppard's passing at the age of 42 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA .

Published by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heavenly Gates,
1339 Jewell St., Shreveport, Louisiana 71101
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heavenly Gates,
1339 Jewell St., Shreveport, Louisiana 71101
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
