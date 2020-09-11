Brandy Fey, age 41 of Turtle Creek, passed away on September 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Theresa Fey. Loving sister of Thomas Fey. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her grandparents Mary and Ronald Sweeney, and her companion John Wesolek. Brandy was an avid shopper, bingo player and enjoyed every type of games of chance. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday from 6-7 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.