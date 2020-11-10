December 11, 1936 - November 5, 2020



LOWMAN, Branson D. "Bud" passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. Born in Ruby, Arizona to Edgar B. and Viannah J. (Lovett), Bud's family moved frequently throughout Nevada, Arizona, and California until settling in Henderson, Nevada as a young adult.



After meeting in 1955 at a high school dance, Bud was sealed to his eternal companion, Pauline (Gleason), on May 10, 1958 in the St George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they had four children.



Bud adored his wife and children, loved his large extended family, and delighted in the many exploits of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He derived great pleasure from his work and service in the church and held numerous church callings. His passion was the Boy Scouts of America and he was a devoted supporter and advocate for scouting and its positive role in the lives of young men.



Bud was preceded in death by his eternal companion, Pauline; his parents; his daughters Shannon and Kimberleigh; his sister, Vicki; his brothers Ray, Rex and Eddie and numerous loved ones who are welcoming him with open arms into his Heavenly Father's kingdom.



Bud is survived by his children - Harold, Branson, Tiffany and Bryce, Breen and Tammy; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; his sisters Viannah (Gordon), Shirlee, Connie (Von); along with nieces and nephews and other family who will miss him greatly.



In accordance with the Utah emergency health mandate, funeral services will be held on November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for Bud's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren only.



Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Branson's obituary on Myers website, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.