Braydon Merle WhetmanFebruary 17, 1992 – September 27, 2020Words cannot describe the feelings surrounding Braydon Merle Whetman's birth when he arrived after months of anticipation into the expecting arms of his parents and family on February 17, 1992. He was the first of two children for the Scot and Jenny Whetman clan and one of many cousins who shared a childhood of joint experiences and extended family fun.Braydon was fascinated by things that went zoom. At age eight, in a moment of "What were we thinking?" his parents gave him his first motorcycle which he promptly crashed into his father's truck. True to her "suck it up and drive on" heritage, his mother made him get back on his bike while his father decided he'd better show him how to operate the brakes. This first experience opened the door to years of riding which gave him freedom and brought him great joy.Music was a focal point in Braydon's extended family. After attempts at the piano and trumpet, Braydon settled on the guitar. This path was likely determined by his mother who placed headphones on her belly while pregnant and played classic rock into his developing ears. He learned to play quite well and shook the windows of the house as he jammed along with his favorite bands.By the time he reached 14 years of age, Braydon determined he wanted to fly. His dad worked to provide him the opportunity to take helicopter flying lessons. This experience fanned the spark into a flame of determination to become a commercial pilot. While considering options after graduating from Davis High School in 2010, Braydon decided to follow in his grandfather's footsteps and joined the Army. He became an airframe mechanic repairing Apache, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters. Later, as a civilian, Braydon worked at Hill Air Force Base making similar repairs on F-16 fighter and C-140 cargo jets.While stationed in Korea serving the final months of his enlistment, Specialist Whetman experienced a near-death event when two Apache helicopters collided and, in his words, "12,000 pounds of angry Apache helicopter breakdancing itself apart just a few yards away from me."Following his release from Active Duty, Braydon threw himself into pursuing his dream of flying. He used his GI Bill benefits to pay for fixed wing flight instruction and soon earned his private pilot license. He loved nothing more than to take to the sky and enjoy the freedom of flight. Braydon had completed the required training to become a flight instructor and was waiting to take his final exam when he passed away.Braydon made a name for himself while in the Army. He was a talented craftsman in woodworking, metal and airbrush artistry. He took spent artillery shells and rocket munitions and crafted them into extraordinary works of art. He made unique, custom individual and unit-specific steins that were highly-sought after. While in Korea, Braydon crafted steins for his grandfather and uncle, both of whom had served which are now prized family heirlooms and cherished reminders of Braydon.At six-feet, four-inches tall, Braydon was a striking man. He was gentle, kind, affable, and never raised his voice in anger. He was quick to serve others, particularly his family. He enjoyed playing with younger children often letting them climb all over him or drag him around to see what they could see. His heart was big with much to offer.With his passing on September 27, 2020, the sky doesn't seem as blue, the sun not as bright, and the grass not as green without Braydon. He lived a good life and blessed the lives of many. He will forever have our love, admiration and respect. Clear for takeoff, Braydon.He is survived by his parents, Scot and Jenny (Bagley) Whetman and his sister, Sydney.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 1410 East Gentile Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 East Crestwood Road.September was National Veteran Suicide Prevention Awareness month. For help or to help a loved one, call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. Stay. Please stay. You are never alone.