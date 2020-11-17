Menu
Bree Guy
1979 - 2020
BORN
February 8, 1979
DIED
November 16, 2020
Bree Guy's passing at the age of 41 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage, OH .

Published by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
William Thompson and Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr., White Cottage, Ohio 43791
Funeral services provided by:
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
I am so sorry for your loss. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. My heart truly goes out to you all. My Condolences.
Christina Simon
November 16, 2020