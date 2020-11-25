Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brenda Bailey
1962 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1962
DIED
September 22, 2020
Brenda Bailey's passing at the age of 58 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bohn Funeral Home in Reedsville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brenda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bohn Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bohn Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bohn Funeral Home
55 North Main, Reedsville, Pennsylvania 17084
Sep
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bohn Funeral Home
55 North Main, Reedsville, Pennsylvania 17084
Funeral services provided by:
Bohn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.