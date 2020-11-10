Menu
Brenda Bowman
1961 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1961
DIED
November 8, 2020
Brenda Bowman's passing at the age of 59 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodard Funeral Home in Westmoreland, TN .

Published by Woodard Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Woodard Funeral Home
PO Box 797, Westmoreland, Tennessee 37186
Funeral services provided by:
Woodard Funeral Home
Love you and going to miss you.I have picked up the phone almost all day wanting to call you
Rhonda Little
Family
November 10, 2020
Brenda (Sis) we called her. She would always come down to see me and her aunt Rat ( Virginia Brock) She would call her Mom and it was always fun with them 2. Now they're looking down on all their loved ones Love you and both of you be good lol.Rhonda Little
Rhonda Little
Family
November 10, 2020