Brenda Casey
1959 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1959
DIED
December 1, 2020
Brenda Casey's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker Funeral Home in Baker, LA .

Published by Baker Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana 70714
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana 70714
Dec
7
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
6213 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana 70714
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home
