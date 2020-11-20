Menu
Brenda Combs
1940 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1940
DIED
November 18, 2020
Brenda Combs's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mayes Mortuary in Morristown, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brenda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mayes Mortuary website.

Published by Mayes Mortuary on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sugar Grove Cemetery
Sugar Grove Church Rd, Butler, Tennessee 37777
Funeral services provided by:
Mayes Mortuary
