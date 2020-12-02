Menu
Brenda Cox
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 30, 1944
DIED
November 1, 2020
Brenda Cox's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bush Funeral Home in Elbridge, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bush Funeral Home website.

Published by Bush Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge
120 E. Main St., Elbridge, New York 13060
Bush Funeral Home
