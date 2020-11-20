Missed seeing Brenda through the years but busy with kids, grandchildren and lived so far away. We did manage to e-mail a bit after my mother and her aunt Lois passed away in 2019. I told her about the book my mother wrote about growing up on the farm in Danville. Brenda wanted a copy to read so I sent as soon as I could. I know she wasn't feeling well so I didn't bother her to see if she received the book. A month or two later she called and she found mother's book and said she stayed up all night to read it. She seemed to really appreciate it! A few days later she forwarded some old photos of our mothers sitting on Uncle Jack's horse. It seemed like such a carefree time back then. We texted a few more times and then the texts stopped and I knew it was getting too hard for her to do. I sure enjoyed those few times we were able to connect as adults! We loved her very much -- each of my brothers and sisters!!

Nancy Wright Linde Family November 12, 2020