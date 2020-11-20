Menu
Brenda Creighton
1957 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1957
DIED
November 4, 2020
Brenda Creighton's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home in Sykesville, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brenda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home website.

Published by Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Lois Wright was Brenda's Aunt. She loved her sister's children very much and would want me as, her daughter, to send the family our condolences.
Family
November 12, 2020
Missed seeing Brenda through the years but busy with kids, grandchildren and lived so far away. We did manage to e-mail a bit after my mother and her aunt Lois passed away in 2019. I told her about the book my mother wrote about growing up on the farm in Danville. Brenda wanted a copy to read so I sent as soon as I could. I know she wasn't feeling well so I didn't bother her to see if she received the book. A month or two later she called and she found mother's book and said she stayed up all night to read it. She seemed to really appreciate it! A few days later she forwarded some old photos of our mothers sitting on Uncle Jack's horse. It seemed like such a carefree time back then. We texted a few more times and then the texts stopped and I knew it was getting too hard for her to do. I sure enjoyed those few times we were able to connect as adults! We loved her very much -- each of my brothers and sisters!!
Nancy Wright Linde
Family
November 12, 2020
