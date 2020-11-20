Menu
Brenda Grant
1962 - 2020
BORN
July 8, 1962
DIED
November 17, 2020
Brenda Grant's passing at the age of 58 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg, NC .

Published by Richard Boles Funeral Service on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pinecrest Cemetery
, Gibson, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Richard Boles Funeral Service
