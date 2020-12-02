Menu
Brenda Huffman
1948 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1948
DIED
November 22, 2020
Brenda Huffman's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford in Sanford, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford website.

Published by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bridges - Cameron Funeral Home
600 W. Main Street, Sanford, North Carolina 27332
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Bridges - Cameron Funeral Home
600 W. Main Street, Sanford, North Carolina 27332
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
