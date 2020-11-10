Menu
Brenda Johnson
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1940
DIED
November 8, 2020
Brenda Johnson's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Flanders Morrison Funeral Home in Pembroke, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Olive Branch Baptist Church
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Olive Branch Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
