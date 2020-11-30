Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brenda Jones
1955 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1955
DIED
November 21, 2020
Brenda Jones's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brenda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Greater Grace Temple
380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio 45506
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Greater Grace Temple
380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio 45506
Funeral services provided by:
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.