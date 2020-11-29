Menu
Brenda Kratz
1946 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1946
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Catholic
Brenda Kratz's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel in Moore, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brenda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Published by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Davis Watkins Funeral Home
113 Racetrack Rd. NE, Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Davis Watkins Funeral Home
113 Racetrack Rd. NE, Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
