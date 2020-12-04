Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brenda Lewis
1952 - 2020
BORN
February 5, 1952
DIED
December 1, 2020
Brenda Lewis's passing at the age of 68 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brenda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Golden Gate Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
12:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home FTW
5701 E Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, Texas 76119
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
CEDAR HILL MEMORIAL PARK
8301 U.S. HWY 287 BUSINESS, Arlington, Texas 76001
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.