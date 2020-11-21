Menu
Brenda Pfendler
1964 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1964
DIED
November 9, 2020
Brenda Pfendler's passing at the age of 56 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc in Barberton, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Greenlawn Memorial Park
section Y
Funeral services provided by:
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
your grandson Jace will always know of you
Mark H Otto
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020