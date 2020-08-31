Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brenda Walker
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1952
DIED
August 29, 2020
Brenda (Latham) Walker, 68, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 17, 1952, in Pittsburgh, to the late Albert W. and Jessie Louise (Smalley) Latham. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed playing the flute in her musical group called Celtic Ceol and was the owner of Molto Bella bakery. Brenda is survived by her children, Tracy Hart, of Murrysville, and Neal (Erica) Hart, of Delmont; step-daughter, Kayla Walker, of Murrysville; step-son, Michael Walker, of Murrysville; grandchildren, Bella, Gina, Sasha and Brandon Hart; siblings, Annette Campbell, of Arizona, Glenn (Susan) Latham, of Florida and Charlotte (Thomas) Martin, of Texas. She is also survived by family member Ruth Poscich; special friend, Shirley Young; and numerous other friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Walker. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville at 3202 North Hills Road, Murrysville, PA 15668.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.