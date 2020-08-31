Brenda (Latham) Walker, 68, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 17, 1952, in Pittsburgh, to the late Albert W. and Jessie Louise (Smalley) Latham. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed playing the flute in her musical group called Celtic Ceol and was the owner of Molto Bella bakery. Brenda is survived by her children, Tracy Hart, of Murrysville, and Neal (Erica) Hart, of Delmont; step-daughter, Kayla Walker, of Murrysville; step-son, Michael Walker, of Murrysville; grandchildren, Bella, Gina, Sasha and Brandon Hart; siblings, Annette Campbell, of Arizona, Glenn (Susan) Latham, of Florida and Charlotte (Thomas) Martin, of Texas. She is also survived by family member Ruth Poscich; special friend, Shirley Young; and numerous other friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Walker. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville at 3202 North Hills Road, Murrysville, PA 15668.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.