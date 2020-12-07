Menu
Brendolyn Johnson
1964 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1964
DIED
December 5, 2020
Brendolyn Johnson's passing at the age of 56 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors in Atlanta, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors website.

Published by Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
