Brent Anthony Budrow, 68, of Ogden, UT. He was born to Raymond and LaRue Budrow in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He passed away on September 5, 2020.



Brent worked as a Police Officer in his early years in Washington Terrace, UT and proceeded to work in security most of his life, most recently at Ross in Riverdale, UT in their Loss Prevention Dept. He enjoyed working and helping those around him in any way that he could.



He loved to tell "Dad" jokes and make those around him laugh. He also loved to go camping with his family, golfing and being outdoors. Brent loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything, he was very proud of each of them.



Brent is survived by his children, Amy (Jamey) Dodson, Robert (Marjorie) Budrow, Jennifer (Eric) Gardner, Rachel (Robert) Bunn, Kaley Higgs; daughter-in-law, Elsie Budrow; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Tammy (John) Zinn, Michelle (Greg) Lakey, Bruce Budrow; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and LaRue Budrow; his sister, Kathy Paige; and his son Jason Budrow.



A Celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Ft. Buenaventura, 2450 A Ave, Ogden, UT



Cremation entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.