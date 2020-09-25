Brent Kay Crook, 77, returned home to our Heavenly Father on September 23, 2020 after a three year valiant battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). He was born and raised in Ogden, UT. He attended school in Ogden, graduating from Ben Lomond High School in 1961.



He served an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Florida in 1962 to 1964, and was active in the church his entire life, serving in many different callings.



Brent married and was sealed to his sweetheart and eternal companion, Susan Denice Sanders on March 25, 1966, in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. They had 54 wonderful years together.



Brent is survived by his wife, Susan; his sons, Boyd (Karen) and Brian (Jaci); daughter, Amy Dringle; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other extended family whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Delsa; his son, Bart; and his daughter-in-law, Monica.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Brigham City Cemetery.



Special thanks to Independent Hospice, especially to Marcie Thomas, for all of their loving and tender care.



