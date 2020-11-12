Menu
Brent Farnsworth
1959 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1959
DIED
November 10, 2020
Brent Farnsworth's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hullinger Mortuary in Roosevelt, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hullinger Mortuary website.

Published by Hullinger Mortuary on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Bridgeland LDS Chapel
12970 West East River Rd, Bridgeland, Utah 84021
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bridgeland LDS Chapel
12970 West East River Rd, Bridgeland, Utah 84021
Funeral services provided by:
Hullinger Mortuary
