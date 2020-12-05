Menu
Brent Grube
1960 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1960
DIED
November 11, 2020
Brent Grube's passing at the age of 60 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home in Rochester, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home website.

Published by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Richland Center I.O.O.F. Cemetery
County Road 700 North & 150 West, Rochester, Indiana 46975
Funeral services provided by:
Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.