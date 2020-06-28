Brent Duane Ropelato, 63, passed away on Monday June 22nd after a long, hard-fought battle with Multiple Myeloma.



Brent was born on March 10, 1957 in Ogden, Utah to Donna Lowe and Mario Ropelato. He was the second of seven children and grew up in Hooper, Utah and attended Roy High School where he graduated in 1975. He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings throughout his lifetime of service. He was very instrumental in his family genealogy work. From 1976 to 1978 he served an LDS mission in the Italy, Padova Mission. He married his love, Tami Miles, on November 30, 1979 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had six children and a home filled with a spirit of love and fun.



Brent was a general contractor by trade and earned a reputation for his dedication and quality workmanship. He enjoyed woodworking in all its forms. He was extremely handy and always the first to help someone in need. He leaves a legacy of hard work and generosity behind.



Brent loved his family and looked forward to time spent with them. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports, even coaching them when he was younger. Some of his favorite activities included camping, fishing, ATV riding, and being outdoors. He was a loving papa to 15 grandkids, with one on the way, who all loved and adored him.



Brent is survived by his wife, Tami; six children, Tyler (Melanie) Ropelato, Blake Ropelato, Jace (Keri) Ropelato, Kaylee (Josh) Grange, Kyle (Shelby) Ropelato, Shelby (Kaelton) Heil; and his grandchildren. Brent is also survived by his parents, Donna Maxfield and Mario Ropelato; brothers, Jerry (Darinda) Ropelato, Larry (Dawn) Ropelato, Wayne (Christy) Ropelato, Scott (Erin) Ropelato, and sister Shari (Duane) Sell.



Brent is preceded in death by his sister, Tamara Ropelato; mother-in-law, Sharon Miles; and niece, Brielle Beus.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. Roy, UT. Friends may visit with family on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the mortuary.



A special thanks to the staff at both Utah Cancer Specialists and Huntsmans Cancer Institute for the loving quality of service and care they provided. He appreciated all they did for him.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Huntsmans Cancer Institute.

