Bret Claybaugh
1971 - 2020
BORN
December 4, 1971
DIED
November 28, 2020
Bret Claybaugh's passing at the age of 48 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Valley Funeral Home in Appleton, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bret in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Valley Funeral Home website.

Published by Valley Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
I met Dr. Bret when he joined my brother in law, Dr. Clint at Smiles. We new that Bret and Clint would be the perfect fit! It’s been years since then but still very fondly remember Brets smile and his kindness. We would like to send Lorie, Payton, and Siri our deepest sympathy. Rest easy Bret ❤
Patti and Dave Nyberg
Friend
December 4, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to Dr.Bret's family and friends! We connected with Dr. Bret over soccer and sports in general. Always touched by his warmth and compassion. We share our Love for the Gophers. I will NEVER Forget his Support of our Son Luke and the U of M Men's track team. A Huge Loss. God watch over and carry his family through in this very difficult time!
Michele Knapp-Pingel
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
Bret you will truly be missed ...your infectious smile and positive attitude
Susan Leonard
Friend
December 4, 2020
His humor, his joy, his heart.
When you leave a dentist appointment feeling happier than went you arrived, you know you have been in a special place. Our entire family sends love to the Smiles By Design staff who are obviously so much more then colleagues, they are family.
Peace be with all of you.
Farewell Dr. Bret
Laurie Friedman-Fannin
December 4, 2020
I am deeply saddened by this news , my understanding of a young man going to soon just doesn’t seem fair ! I will definitely remember him always , I love hearing about his tireless drive to be the best person he could be, and he was the same person at home as he was anywhere, I loved his banter , about how I didn’t get froze whether it be a filling or root canal, or when winter sets in he would ask if I’ve been on the Harley lately, with that smile , and YES he had a corny sense of humor (but I liked it ) ! I always walked out of there feeling good, that’s because of that man ! I will miss him ! Later Dr Bret hope to see you again
Kevin Huse
Friend
December 4, 2020
I will forever remember Dr Brett admitting to walking around in heels . I can’t imagine the loss his family feels or co workers. He was truly a special family man who could put a smile on Anyone’s face. My thoughts and prayers are with you all
Ramirez/Arnold
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
Jeff Heckert
December 4, 2020
Dr. Bret was a beloved man. He always made time to get to know me and my family personally; we were not treated as just a patients. I am so sorry for the pain his family, Smiles by Design and the Hortonville/Greenville community are suffering.
Ellen Harp
December 4, 2020