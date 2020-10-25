WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT – Brett passed peacefully on Oct. 21, 2020 during open heart surgery, he was 54. He was an amazing husband and my friend, father, grandfather, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, co-worker, family member and friend!



He loves his family and always stood up for them, for what he believed in, and what was right. Loved telling stories of days gone by, making other stories up, singing and making up songs all day long. He could always cheer up his children, grandchildren, and any child he met, with his Donald Duck impression.



He did his best to look/act/be scary, but we all knew that he is just a big teddy bear and loved everyone. Was always positive, had an infectious smile and laugh, a great, and weird sense of humor, joking with everyone around him to make us all laugh. His heartbeat was 1 of a kind and could sooth the most savage of beasts, a crying wife, a crying child, a crying grandchild, or anyone who needed a hug. He hated to see anyone crying, especially his family, and would do what he could to cheer them up. Was always willing to help family, friends, or anyone in need, any time day or night, with anything. He is our Superman!



He loved fishing, camping, hunting, hiking, boating, any kind of indoor or outdoor sports, his favorite football team, he had many favorite places to eat and loved a wide variety of food, was a true animal lover of all animals especially the creepy crawly ones.



Survived by his Wife: Monica (Ebner) Gunnuscio; Father Chet (Marilyn) Longley; Mother-in-law Marcia Gunderson; Brother Robert Longley; Sisters Andrea (Mike) Whisenant, and Brenda (Mike) Gregg, Anita (Stacey) Beck, Christina Gunnuscio and many other brothers and sisters; Brother-in-law Archie Gunderson; Sisters-in-law Serena (Chris) Ridgway, and Christina (Greg) Rodriguez; Children: Bruce (Marcie) Hummel, Briana Cate, Dominick A.G., Reba (Bradley) Melton, Kasey (Courtney Burnett) Gunnuscio, Leif (Bethany Ellis) Gunnuscio, Savana (Draven Cravens) Gunnuscio, Tyler Parkin, Harmony Mattingly, Karmen Strong, Alex Caldwell; Grandchildren: Aliyah Weinkauf, Emma Hummel, Elaina Hummel, Theodore Weinkauf, Edward Weinkauf, Zoey Uzelac, Kambraley Ellis, Harrley Ellis, and Nate Myers; and Many beloved Aunts and Uncles, Nieces and Nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his Mother: Pauline Longley, Brother: Eric Gunnuscio, Sister: Katrina Gunnuscio, Sisters-in-law: Terrie Gunnuscio and Krystal Longley.



He is beloved by all who knew him and is missed dearly. We love you Brett and will see you in the next phase of life.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.