Brett McConnell
1984 - 2020
BORN
October 3, 1984
DIED
November 19, 2020
Brett McConnell's passing at the age of 36 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Chant Cemetery
Hwy 71 South, Boles, Arkansas 72926
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
