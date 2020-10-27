Brett G. Reese



Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Brett Gerald Reese, 66, passed away from cancer on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home in Brigham City, Utah.

He was born on October 21, 1954 in Logan, Utah, a son of Athan and Geraldine Hanson Reese.

He graduated from Skyview High School in 1972. He also attended Bridgerland Vocational and Utah State University.

Brett married Kristi Allen in July 1975 where they had a daughter, Brandi Kristine. They were later divorced.

He married his sweetheart, Terie Ann Munns on May 10, 2011 in Malad City, Idaho. He was referred as a gentle giant.

Brett served his country from 1982 to 1985 in the US Army, stationed as medic at Walter Reed Medical. He also was an Eagle Scout.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Brett worked for Fresenius as a carpenter.

He loved doing yard work, working on his 1997 Ford 350 Diesel Powerstroke, snow skiing and loved animals especially dogs, Diesel, King and Ginger.

Surviving are his wife, Terie; one daughter, Brandi Kristine (John) Barnard; two step-children: Heidi (Larry) Martinez; Coby (Janet) Corbett; 9 grandchildren; one sister, Sharon (Floyd) Peterson and two brothers, Phillip Michaelis and Owen (Sherla) Michaelis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Lowell Reese and Darrel Ray Michaelis, and two sisters, LuDene Poulson and Marjorie Call.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Brigham City Cemetery, 495 East 500 South.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, because of COVID 19 you will be required to wear a mask and do social distancing.



Published by Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.