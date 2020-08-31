Brian John Boud



1983 ~ 2020



Our son and brother, Brian John Boud, passed away on his birthday August 30, 2020 following a long battle with Lupus Nephritis, among other numerous heath issues. Brian was the third child born to Richard R Boud and Deni McQueen Boud.



Known affectionately by many nicknames, Brian will be remembered as a fun-loving, adrenaline rush kind of guy, and would frequently try to convince others to join in on his crazy plans. The Saturday before his death he even convinced his mom (despite her objections and dislike of heights) to go skydiving to celebrate his 37th birthday. Brian was always one to fight for the underdog. He never liked seeing someone get bullied or picked on and would always stand up in defense of them. He also couldn't bear to see someone feeling down, and would go to extreme lengths to get a good laugh to cheer them up. He loved reading fantasy literature, and shred his love with those around him.



Though he loved body building in his early years and trained to be a personal trainer, Brian's diagnosis of Lupus Nephritis soon after high school severely limited him the last few years of this life. Even though it was hard for him to get around and he suffered immense pain, he recently started exercising to get his body into shape to go on a hunting trip with his brother.



Most of all, Brian will be remembered for his kind heart, and especially for his ability to "love the children." His nieces and nephews will miss Uncle Bri, who always seemed to have an unlimited supply of candy, and balloons and silly string for them to play with. He is loved and though he will be greatly missed, we believe he is also at peace and free from the severe pain that burdened him the last years of his life. It has long been his wish that his body be cremated after his death.



Brian is survived by his parents, Richard and Deni Boud, his brother Dr. Travis Boud (Chelsey) and sisters Lindsey McSwain (Jesse) and Lexie Boud (Uriah) and many nieces and nephews who he loved and loved playing with.



Memorial services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.