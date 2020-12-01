Menu
Brian Glifort
1957 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1957
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
US Postal Service
Brian Glifort's passing at the age of 63 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. in Milford, CT .

Published by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Rest peacefully
MaryAnn Corsaro
November 28, 2020
Dearest Peggy and family,

I am very saddened to hear of the loss of Your Son, Brian. . Words cannot express how sorry I am for You, my dear friend. Prayers, thoughts and love in my heart for You today and always.
Friend
