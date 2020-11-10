Menu
Brian Kaye
1968 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1968
DIED
November 6, 2020
Brian Kaye's passing at the age of 52 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home in Williamstown, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home, Inc.
420 South Main St., Williamstown, New Jersey 08094
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home, Inc.
420 South Main St., Williamstown, New Jersey 08094
Nov
13
Interment
12:30p.m.
All Saints Cemetery
1300 Tuckahoe Rd., Newfield, New Jersey 08344
Funeral services provided by:
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
