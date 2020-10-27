Brian Christopher Meyer passed away Thursday October 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after fighting cancer a second time. He was 57 years old.



Born June 12, 1963 in Lake Zurich, Illinois to Lincoln Wilhelm and Marian Shirley Becknell Meyer, Brian was the fourth child of four siblings. Brian definitely had spunk. He loved growing up "in the boonies," riding his dirt bikes and tractor, snowmobiling, working in the family construction business, and developing lifelong childhood friendships. The Meyers took family and friends on many memorable snow skiing trips to Utah and waterskiing trips to Wisconsin. Brian really loved snow and water skiing. He attended the University of Utah, graduating with a B.S. in Economics and lots of days spent at Snowbird. Brian met his future wife at the U in art history class and studying at the Marriott Library, a place their children frequent today.



New York called to them both and Brian began a successful career on Wall Street, working for esteemed firms such as Normura, Mabon, Baring Securities, and Bear Stearns. They married and welcomed two beautiful children, a son and daughter. After experiencing the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, they moved their young family west, first to Idaho where they enjoyed the mountain town lifestyle. They opened a restaurant where Brian widely shared his love of good food. They later returned to Utah where Brian began a third career as a recruiter for the construction industry, starting and running his own business.



Brian is survived by his wife and two children, brother and two sisters and their two spouses, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, eight nieces and nephews and their children. Special thanks to all who befriended, helped and cared for Brian during his final difficult period. Brian was preceded in death by his beloved cousin/sister, both parents, brother-in-law, and stepfather-in-law. Following Brian's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with dinner in a great restaurant still to be determined.



If you would like to make a donation in memory of Brian, the family recommends the University of Utah Parent Fund or McPaws Animal Shelter.



Good-bye and rest in peace now, Brian. We love you unconditionally. We loved the outdoor adventures and good food we enjoyed with you that created our many happy memories. Thank you for all the good times.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.