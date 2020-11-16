Menu
Brian Powers
1965 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1965
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Brian Powers's passing at the age of 55 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty in Liberty, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brian in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty website.

Published by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
GUEST BOOK
