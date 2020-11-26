Menu
Brian Rader
1972 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1972
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Ronald Mcdonald House
Brian Rader's passing at the age of 48 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scotts Funeral Home - Copperas Cove in Copperas Cove, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brian in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scotts Funeral Home - Copperas Cove website.

Published by Scotts Funeral Home - Copperas Cove on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Viss Family Funeral Home
1614 South FM116, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522
Nov
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Viss Family Funeral Home
1614 South FM116, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522
Funeral services provided by:
Scotts Funeral Home - Copperas Cove
GUEST BOOK
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.