Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brian Waters
1961 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1961
DIED
December 2, 2020
Brian Waters's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Gautier, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brian in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Gautier O' Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
3290 Ladnier Rd, Gautier, Mississippi 39553
Dec
8
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Biloxi National Cemetery
300 Veterans Blvd, Biloxi, Mississippi 39530
Funeral services provided by:
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
December 4, 2020