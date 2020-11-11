Menu
Brian Zuchowski
1969 - 2020
BORN
October 1, 1969
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Brian Zuchowski's passing at the age of 51 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services in Brecksville, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brian in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services website.

Published by Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services
8150 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, OH 44141
Nov
13
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services
8150 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, OH 44141
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Basil the Great Catholic Church
8700 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville, Ohio
Nov
13
Burial
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services
