Brice Nolan Penrod



June 5, 1955 ~ June 29, 2020







Our beloved Brice Nolan Penrod passed away from complications due to diabetes on June 29, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1955 in Layton Utah. Brice was a member of the LDS Church. He was raised in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1973. Brice loved his brothers and sisters, and often reminisced with them about their fond childhood memories. It was during high school that he met and fell in love with his wife, Kendra Royster Penrod. They were married on June 9, 1976. Kendra meant the world to him and his love for her was unconditional. Together they raised their two children in Layton, Utah.



Brice started up Counterpoint Construction Company with his cousins. He was a very loving person and always went out of his way to help those in need. He enjoyed leather working, back-packing, gardening, rock hunting and photography. He loved music and movies, and went to countless concerts with his family. Brice loved to read and always had a book in his hand.



Brice is survived by his daughter and son, Whitney Penrod and Graciela Muniz; Jordan Penrod of Ogden; father, Gary Penrod of Tacna, AZ; brothers and sisters, Jeff and Debra Penrod of Boulder, CO; Joan Penrod of Ogden, Joel Todd Penrod of Ogden, Jason and Anne Penrod of SLC, Jenny and Aaron Rowland of Eagle, ID, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kendra Royster Penrod; his mother, Elaine Dye Penrod; his sister, Julie Guida Penrod and grandparents and great-grandparents.



Although Brice will be missed so very deeply, we know he is having a joyful reunion with his family and canine companion, Buddy, in heaven.



A family graveside service was held at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.