Bridget Villalba
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1926
DIED
October 26, 2020
ABOUT
Aultorest Memorial Park
Bridget Villalba 94, passed away on October 26, 2020.

Bridget was born on October 23, 1926, to Patrick and Elizabeth Gaffney in Dublin, Ireland.

She married Louis Villalba on February 2, 1946; he passed away November 18, 1998.

Bridget is survived by her three daughters: Carol, Sharon, and Linda.

She is preceded in death by her husband Louis.

Inurnment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
