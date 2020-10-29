Bridget Villalba 94, passed away on October 26, 2020.



Bridget was born on October 23, 1926, to Patrick and Elizabeth Gaffney in Dublin, Ireland.



She married Louis Villalba on February 2, 1946; he passed away November 18, 1998.



Bridget is survived by her three daughters: Carol, Sharon, and Linda.



She is preceded in death by her husband Louis.



Inurnment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.